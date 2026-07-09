Valley View Ferry deckhand never missed a day of work after flood destroyed family property

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Parker Craig works 3.5 days a week on 12-hour shifts at Valley View Ferry. 12 days after deadly flash flooding struck Richmond and surrounding areas, he is still recovering from the damage the flood caused to his family's property.

"Around like 9:16ish that's when I looked out the window and I saw water just surging over the bridge," Craig said.

His family lost four vehicles, the bridge connecting their house to Tates Creek Road, and a ton of family memories.

"Our house managed to be fine thankfully but our yard is just wrecked," Craig said.

Despite everything he went through, Craig never missed a day of work following the June 27 flooding.

Valley View Ferry Senior Captain Clayton Embly praised Craig's dedication and work ethic.

"He does everything the way we want it every time," Embly said.

Craig reflected on the community's response to the disaster.

"Even at our worst we can still end up doing our best," Craig said.

