Valley View ferry has been facing occasional delays

(LEX 18) — 18-wheelers have been delaying traffic on Tates Creek Road, leading to the Valley View Ferry, week after week.

These large trucks aren’t allowed on this road, and there are multiple signs leading to the dock that say that.

Captain Clayton Embly says these drivers are good people, they are just so focused on their GPS, rather than the road signs itself.

“It’s frustrating for our locals,” the Captain said.

“Law enforcement is dealing with something that never should have happened, when they should be dealing with more serious issues,” added Embly.

Covering Kentucky FCPS criticized for new restroom design at Mary E. Britton Middle School Karolina Buczek

The ferry served over 13,000 people this month. He tells me that 18-wheelers coming down Tates Creek Road can delay cars for up to two hours.

“It’s basically a domino effect, with these trucks blocking our road,” he said.

If this issue continues, the traffic backup is only going to get worse. This is because new buildings are being constructed on both sides of the river.

The bottom line is the captain wants to make sure that he and his crew can run the ferry smoothly.

“If we aren’t doing that, you think the taxpayers get their money’s worth? That’s why it’s so important. If we don’t do our jobs, our people can’t do their jobs,” he concluded. “Coach Saban at Alabama said it best. If you have other people depending on you, you have the greatest job in the world.”

