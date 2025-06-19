Valley View Ferry operations disrupted for the 4th time this year due to weather

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Valley View Ferry has been closed for more than 23 days and counting this year. The reason? Severe weather and high water.

"A lot of people think that we shut down for fun, you know, we get the day off. We don't. We work harder when we're shut down than when we're running nine times out of 10," said Captain Shane Toomey.

Toomey says he is as frustrated as the 13,000 passengers who have used the vessel this month.

"We don't like our crew getting rained on. I don't like getting rained on. It happens constantly. It's something we deal with," Toomey said.

For the captain, the ferry holds personal significance as he grew up in the Valley View neighborhood.

"I want to see it do well, it's something not a lot of places have," he said.

Despite his attachment to the service, the skipper says he has no choice but to halt operations.

"It's all for safety. I wish that people would always understand that, it's hard to," Toomey said.

When river levels rise, the current moves faster, straining the ferry's guidewires and increasing the amount of debris in the water.

"We're delaying people. We're putting people in the middle of the river, the strongest current, for the more amount of time. And it's really unnecessary," he said.

Toomey notes another concern: With raised river levels, the ferry must dock further up the ramp, which doesn't leave enough space for larger vehicles to board or exit the vessel.

Though the closure may add up to 45 minutes to daily commutes, Toomey emphasizes that safety remains the priority.

"The cost of gas compares nothing to their life," he said.

The Valley View Ferry is expected to resume operations by next Monday at the latest, though service could resume sooner. Click here for up-to-date info on the Ferry's reopening.

