Valley View Ferry shutting down for repairs temporarily beginning Saturday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — If you live along the Kentucky River near the Fayette, Jessamine, and Madison County Lines, you might count on the Valley View Ferry to help you get around. Beginning Saturday though, you could face up to a 40 to 45 minute detour.

As crews get set to perform routine maintenance and necessary repairs, Clayton Embly puts in perspective why Valley View Ferry's service is so essential.

"If we don't do our jobs, other people can't do their jobs," Embly said.

Embly, Valley View Ferry captain, is in his role to help people in the area get across the river without taking a long detour to I-64.

"95% of who we carry, it's all locals," Embly noted.

Due to repairs and recertification, Valley View Ferry will shut down operations temporarily. The United States Coast Guard will complete an inspection...one that's required every five years.

"We'll get everything compliant, we'll put it back in the water, get everything back in the water, and we'll get operational," Embly said.

It's an operation that carried well over 13,000 passengers last month. This is critical maintenance for a key piece of transportation across three counties year-round.

"It's scheduled to run 364 days a year. If this ferry breaks down, there are no backups because there's only one ferry," Embly added.

With this ferry in dry dock for one to two months, Embly sums up how important it is to get it back up and running.

"Immeasurable, you really can't put a dollar number on it," Embly said.

Valley View Ferry will shut down for repairs at 8 p.m. Saturday.

