Valvoline Global partners with The HILL, FCPS to prepare students for automotive careers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Valvoline Global is launching a five-year initiative with Fayette County Public Schools to prepare students for high-demand careers in the automotive industry, addressing a critical workforce shortage.

The partnership centers around Valvoline's Aspiring Mechanics Program, working with The Hub for Innovative Learning and Leadership to give students hands-on experience in automotive technology.

"You inspire us. You're gonna do great things," Valvoline Global CEO Jamal Muashsher told Lafayette High School sophomore Marciana Kates during a visit to Valvoline's world headquarters in Lexington.

The program comes at a crucial time for the automotive industry. According to the TechForce Foundation, more than 820,000 mechanics will be needed in the U.S. alone between now and 2028. Globally, there's a projected shortage of 4.3 million skilled workers in the automotive industry by 2030.

"The need is significant," Muashsher said. "Being able to help address that by supporting up to 10,000 mechanics through this program is gonna be impactful as we go forward."

For students like Kates, the program provides practical, career-focused education that goes beyond basic instruction.

"When I first saw the program I thought it was gonna be like, oh they're gonna teach us the basics. We're going over a lot, like, we're literally building a derby car," Kates said.

The hands-on approach is making a difference in how students view their future career prospects.

"It just makes that path so much easier, and it makes you feel so much more career-ready," Kates said. "You're learning it young so it really helps you for the future... programs like this, it just sets you up."

Muashsher said meeting with students like Kates reinforces the company's commitment to workforce development.

"To be able to meet Marciana and meet the other students and hear the excitement, it gives us the inspiration to continue to do more," Muashsher said.

The program with The Hill is part of a $1 million global initiative from Valvoline Global that extends to students in Mexico City as well.

