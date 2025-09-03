Vandals disrupt Boston Community Park renovation in Georgetown over Labor Day weekend

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Vandals targeted Boston Community Park in Georgetown over Labor Day weekend.

The incident occurred sometime between Saturday night and Tuesday morning, at the park which is currently undergoing a new playground installation.

"One of our oldest, most historic parks, and it's a very well loved park by this community," Courtlyn Ledesma with Georgetown/Scott County Parks and Recreation said. "It's an important part of improving people's quality of life, so it's definitely frustrating when people take advantage of that for everybody else."

The vandals threw a construction barrier into the park's bushes, flipped a bench on a new walking trail, and littered the basketball court with trash that included broken glass.

"The frustration with vandalism, it's not only here, it's in every park in every city," Ledesma said.

The damage forced park staff to divert time and resources from ongoing improvement projects to address the vandalism.

"When destruction like that happens, it delays us from continuing to do the work of improving this area and other areas as well," Ledesma said.

"Our staff had to come out and clean up the aftermath of the mess when, you know, we have a ton of stuff every single day, so that is probably the most frustrating thing," Ledesma said.

Parks and Recreation has no leads on who committed the vandalism. Ledesma noted the damage could have been much worse and posed safety risks to families using the park.

"Imagine if we weren't here to clean it up a child wants to come out and play basketball, and they can't because there's broken glass all over the basketball court," Ledesma said. "This park is for the community it's for parents it's for kids, it's for everyone to enjoy."

