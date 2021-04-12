Vandals target two Lexington coffee shops over the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Vandals targeted two Lexington coffee shops over the weekend.

On Saturday night, someone threw a rock through a window at A Cup of Common Wealth.

Kristen Edwards

It's the third of three windows that have been smashed in the past couple of weeks.

"There's about four of us now that have all had turns sweeping up glass," owner Salvador Sanchez joked.

Despite the destruction, Sanchez isn't letting this string of vandalism get to him.

"At some point, you just have to enjoy it and appreciate it for what it is," he said. "Can't do anything about it. There's no point in getting mad."

Good news is, in the last 8 years we've had a lot of opportunities to replace nearly all of our windows! It's starting... Posted by A Cup of Common Wealth on Sunday, April 11, 2021

The owner of Third Street Stuff & Coffee is also using positivity and humor to get through what happened at her shop the same night.

"It's just a thing," Pat Gerhard said. "A blip on the daily life of a coffee shop. Yeah."

In the 16 years she has owned the store, she said it has been vandalized three times. Saturday's vandalism makes it four.

Submitted by Pat Gerhard

She and Sanchez already have plans to replace what was broken.

Lexington Police said the incidents from over the weekend are under investigation. Anyone who knows anything is asked to contact police. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 859-253- 2020.