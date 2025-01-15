Watch Now
Vehicle fire on south I-75 in Rockcastle County reduces road to 1 lane near mile marker 61

LEX 18
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks reported that only one lane is open on south I-75 in Rockcastle County due to a vehicle fire near mile marker 61 on Wednesday.

Motorists in the area should drive with caution and be aware of emergency personnel in the area.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.

