Vehicle fire on south I-75 in Rockcastle County reduces road to 1 lane near mile marker 61

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexwrecks reported that only one lane is open on south I-75 in Rockcastle County due to a vehicle fire near mile marker 61 on Wednesday.

Motorists in the area should drive with caution and be aware of emergency personnel in the area.

I-75S near the 61 MM in Rockcastle Co:

The roadway is reduced to one lane in this area due to a vehicle fire. pic.twitter.com/w4jaOP7xKi — lexwrecks (@lexwrecks) January 15, 2025

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.