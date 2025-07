LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An intentionally set vehicle fire on the campus of the University of Kentucky remains under investigation, the UK Police Department reports.

According to a crime bulletin, UK Police received a report of a vehicle fire in the parking lot off of Linden Walk on Sunday.

Preliminary investigation reveals that "an unknown subject approached a Ford van and intentionally set the vehicle on fire."

UK Police, UK Fire Marshal's Office, and Lexington Fire continue to investigate.