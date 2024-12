LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An incident is under investigation after Lexington police were dispatched to a report of a disorder and shots fired on Monterey Court at around 10:20 p.m. on Thursday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the people involved and discovered that a vehicle had been hit by gunfire, according to the Lexington Police Department.

Police say there were no injuries, and charges are unclear at this time.