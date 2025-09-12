Vehicle, human remains found in Ohio River, KSP report

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a vehicle and human remains were found in the Ohio River near a boat ramp off Dike Lane in Union County on Friday morning.

Police said a scuba diver discovered a submerged vehicle around 10 a.m. and alerted authorities. When the vehicle was recovered, human remains were also found.

While the identity has not been confirmed, investigators believe the discovery may be connected to a Union County man reported missing in 2006.

The vehicle and remains are being processed, and the remains will be sent to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Office for identification. KSP is continuing the investigation with local authorities.