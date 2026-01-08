Vehicle reportedly crashes into GLO Orthondontics office in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 on the scene reported that a vehicle has rammed into GLO Orthodontics office in Scott County on Thursday.

An officials reported to LEX 18 that police were called to the scene of a vehicle in a structure. Officers added that upon arrival, a woman was seen pinned inside the vehicle.

Police confirmed that she was uninjured. Further, police reported that one person was taken to UK Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Emergency Management with Scott County told LEX 18 that three people were pinned inside a bathroom in the building, however, they were uninjured.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.