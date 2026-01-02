Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Driver of truck detained after vehicle strikes home on Ash Street in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — LEX 18 captured Lexington fire crews on the scene of a vehicle versus home on Ash Street in Lexington Friday.

The Lexington Police Department reported that at around 1:50 p.m., officers found a vehicle against the front wall of a home on Ash Street. Fire crews evaluated the scene and reported that four vehicles were also damaged in the incident.

The driver of the vehicle has been detained and charges are pending, police confirmed.

No injuries were reported and units continue to clear the scene, Lexington fire added.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have additional information as it becomes available.

