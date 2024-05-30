Verizon addresses outages impacting central Kentucky following storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After receiving multiple reports of Verizon customers across Kentucky experiencing outages, LEX 18 contacted Verizon to seek a better understanding of the issues.

Verizon responded by saying that storms last weekend caused downed power lines which, in turn, affected cell service in some areas.

They also said they have seen significant progress over the past 24 hours.

The full statement from Verizon is below:

As a result of heavy storms in the central Kentucky area this past holiday weekend, we did experience some outages. Restoring service has been dependent in some cases on clearing downed power lines, an effort by local power companies. We have seen incredible progress in the last 24 hours with half of the impacted sites returned to service and temporary assets in place to support other sites. We are continuing to deploy satellite assets tonight and into tomorrow with multiple crews assisting in restoration efforts. Our teams continue to provide an incredible effort in bringing full service back to central Kentucky and we expect to reach that soon.

