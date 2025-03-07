Versailles business offers $10,000 reward for tips that lead to recovery of stolen skid steer

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Versailles, a local business owner is looking for information after a skid steer was stolen from her property, and she’s offering a $10,000 reward for any tips that lead to its recovery. Elizabeth Stigers, owner of Larry Stigers Equipment Trailers and Trucks, is hoping someone will come forward with information to help find the culprits responsible for the theft.

“It’s hard to comprehend how someone managed to steal this skid steer off our property,” Elizabeth reflected, showing LEX 18 the tracks left behind from the heist. “So, the tracks are here, they started it up and you can see they drove it right off; there are still clumps of dirt on the sidewalk.”

She and her husband have owned Larry Stigers Equipment Trailers and Trucks, a well-established business, for decades. Last year, they purchased their current property off Crossfield Drive in Versailles. “Versailles is just a wonderful community. We’ve lived here since we got married, you know, 20 years—it’s been fantastic,” she mentioned.

The skid steer was stolen on the night of Wednesday, March 5. Elizabeth noted that they only realized it was missing the following day when driving by the lot. “The interesting part is that the key to operate the machine is still in the office. So whoever took it must have had a universal key or knew how to operate it. It was locked, and it was the nicest piece of equipment we had on the lot,” she explained.

Elizabeth is urging anyone in the community who may have seen anything suspicious or has security footage from the area to come forward. The Stigers family is determined to not only recover their stolen equipment but also to prevent this from happening to others in the community.

“We are offering this reward because whoever did this needs to be stopped. If that helps someone make a conscience decision to come forward, then so be it. We love this community; we’ve raised our child here. It’s very sad,” she stated.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Versailles Police Department at 859-873-3125. The hope is that, with the help of the community, they can bring the thief to justice and recover their stolen property.

