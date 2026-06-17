Versailles City Council approves data center moratorium through end of year

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Versailles City Council voted Tuesday night to approve a resolution declaring a moratorium on data centers within the city through Dec. 31, according to a Facebook post by Versailles Mayor Laura Dake.

Dake said the moratorium is intended to give the city government and the Planning Commission time to “review, consider, and amend, if necessary, any ordinances related to data centers in Versailles.”

According to Dake, the resolution was modeled after a similar measure approved by the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council last week.

Dake said she was pleased with the council’s vote and thanked members for taking quick action on the issue.

The city plans to publish the full text of the resolution on its website on Wednesday morning, according to the mayor.