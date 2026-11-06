Versailles filmmaker Michael Gilkison uses ‘Sandy Wedge’ screening to help rebuild Wilson’s Pool Room

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. — A Versailles native is using his latest film to give back to his hometown, with part of the proceeds from a special screening benefiting the rebuilding of Wilson’s Pool Room.

Writer, director and actor Michael Gilkison will screen his film, “Sandy Wedge,” at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Thoroughbred Theatre in Midway.

Part of the ticket sales will go toward rebuilding Wilson’s Pool Room, a longtime Versailles business that was destroyed by a fire in July.

“They’ve been a staple of the community, so I mean that part is the main reason,” Gilkison said. “It’s a good thing.”

The early morning fire destroyed the popular pool room and restaurant, killed one pet and displaced five people, according to Woodford County Emergency Management.

At the time of the fire, Gilkison and his crew were in post-production on “Sandy Wedge.”

“Very sad and devastating, and I’m glad the movie is slapstick funny so people can laugh and put it towards a good cause,” Gilkison said.

Wilson’s Pool Room also played a significant role in making the movie. Gilkison said his team filmed about 30% of “Sandy Wedge” inside the business.

“It’s pretty pivotal in the movie,” he said.

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Gilkison stars as Sandy Wedge, a golfer who putts like a pool player and learns many of his tricks from his time at Wilson’s Pool Room.

The movie gave Gilkison an opportunity to highlight his hometown while also relying on members of the community to help bring the project together.

“There’s a lot of people that helped make it happen,” Gilkison said.

Now, the film is helping support a business that has been a fixture in the community for more than seven decades.

“I’m grateful for the community for helping Wilson’s,” Gilkison said.

“Sandy Wedge” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Thoroughbred Theatre in Midway.