Versailles' Jack Kain Ford hosts third annual Central Kentucky Pet Expo, raising awareness for animal rescues

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A car dealership in Versailles traded automobiles for animals Saturday, as Jack Kain Ford hosted the third annual Central Kentucky Pet Expo, featuring pets available for adoption, food vendors and entertainment.

The free event, held from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., brought together animal rescue organizations, pet-related businesses, and families looking to meet potential new companions. The expo aimed to raise money and awareness for animal rescues across Kentucky, while celebrating the bond between people and their pets, according to a press release.

"It's just really a fun event that people can come in the community and celebrate our pets and also keeping in mind how important it is to keep our pets safe," an organizer told LEX News.

Attendees had the opportunity to meet dozens of rescue animals available for adoption, though the event prevented same-day adoptions to discourage spontaneous decisions. Families had the opportunity to fill out paperwork during the expo, applying to adopt available pets.

Beyond traditional companion animals, visitors encountered unique attractions including Scottish Highland cattle and rescued donkeys.

Bob Kain, the general manager of Jack Kain Ford, said the event holds special meaning for the dealership team.

"Many of us at Jack Kain Ford are pet parents ourselves, so this event is very close to our hearts," Kain said in a press release. "Our pets are part of our families, and we love creating an opportunity for the community to come together, celebrate animals of all kinds and support the people and organizations who care for them."