Versailles man charged after allegedly crashing into police cruiser while impaired

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 21-year-old Versailles man is facing multiple charges after police say he drove recklessly and crashed into a marked police cruiser while under the influence of alcohol.

According to a citation filed by the Versailles Police Department, Jeremiah Brickhouse was arrested shortly after midnight on Aug. 27 following a crash on Douglas Avenue. Police allege Brickhouse was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Malibu recklessly when the vehicle struck a police cruiser occupied by two officers. The officers were transporting a woman who had been arrested in an unrelated incident at the time of the crash.

The citation states that responding officers found Brickhouse lying next to his vehicle and noticed a strong odor of alcohol. Police wrote that Brickhouse told officers he was drunk and had consumed alcohol before driving.

According to the report, police observed signs of impairment during field sobriety testing, and that Brickhouse later submitted to a blood test at a local hospital.

Brickhouse is charged with reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer. He is being held at the Woodford County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.