Versailles regroups after severe flooding impacts raw water intake station

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In preparation for flooding last week, Versailles had to turn power off to the raw water intake station in case water reached the electrical supply area in the building.

The station is used to pull water from the Kentucky River to send to the treatment plant and LEX18 got a tour Monday morning.

"We've not had flooding like this since I've been here," Mitzi Delius said.

Delius is reflecting on widespread flooding, the worst she's seen in her 14 years as Versailles Utilities Manager.



"We've had some flooding where the roads flooded where we can't get down here, but nothing like it was this time," Delius noted.

Since there was a lack of access to the raw water intake station over a week ago due to the high water, the City of Versailles took drone photos thanks to the Versailles Police Department.

"We launched the drone from up at the water treatment plant and periodically checked the levels that way," Delius said.

Although water started to recede on April 7, emergency crews had to launch a boat last Monday at about 3 p.m. to get the water plant superintendent and Kentucky Utilities to the raw water intake station as Shyrocks Ferry was impassable.

At 7 p.m. April 7, Delius' staff could start pulling water again from the Kentucky River for treatment and Mitzi added that the next step is to work with an engineer to deal with bank erosion at the raw water intake station.

Delius noted that Versailles did not experience any water quality issues.