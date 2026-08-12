Coroner identifies person killed in Wednesday morning crash on Versailles Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — UPDATE: Aug. 12 at 12:40 p.m.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office has identified the person killed in the three-vehicle crash on Wednesday morning on Versailles Road.

The coroner's office says that 29-year-old Carter Peterson died from blunt trauma injuries in the crash.

Peterson, according to the coroner's office, was pronounced dead at UK Medical Center.

Lexington police are continuing the investigation of the crash.

Original Story:

A three-vehicle crash has led to major traffic disruptions on Versailles Road Wednesday morning, with one person suffering life-threatening injuries, according to Lexington police.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet noted that U.S. 60 is blocked near mile point 0.3 at the Fayette-Woodford county line.

Versailles Road between Man O' War Boulevard and Shannon Run Road has been shut down as emergency crews respond. Lexington Police Department's Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is on scene investigating the crash.

Drivers traveling into Lexington from Woodford County are being redirected. The Versailles Police Department said inbound traffic toward Lexington is being diverted to either Shannon Run Road or Pisgah Pike while the response remains ongoing.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes as crews continue their investigation. The Versailles Police Department said it has no further information to share at this time.

