Versailles woman recalls moment tree limb fell on her home

WOODFORD CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — A strong storm system swept through central Kentucky taking out tree limbs and damaging property with it.

Joan Dunn of Versailles is one of the many people who experienced the bad weather. She was at home enjoying a night in when the storm came passing through.

“It was just like a big boom sort of cause you could tell it was a tree. But I didn’t know how bad it was or anything," recalls Dunn. “We were fixing dinner and I just heard the winds getting pretty strong sounding, so we came to the door there.”

Dunn has lived in her home since the 1970s and says throughout the decades, she's never once experienced a tree falling on her home.

“I think it was about the time we were going to the door we heard the fall before I opened the door," said Dunn.

Thankfully, Dunn is okay, and only a tree limb did some minor damage to the home. LEX 18 Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck says the storm that passed through brought with it heavy rainfall and up to 55 mph winds.

Dunn believes it could have been lighting that struck the tree, causing the limb to break off. However, she isn't 100% certain about that. All she knows right now is it's time to contact her insurance company and get the tree off her home.

“Thankfully nobody was hurt. It was kind of scary sounding, you know the wind and when that fell it went {sound}. Sounded like the whole tree but it wasn’t," explains Dunn.