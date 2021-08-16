Veteran reacts to Taliban takeover

Veterans from central Kentucky are weighing in on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan's capital city, saying this is a difficult day.

Jeremy Harrell, who is the founder and CEO of the Veterans Club, says it's important for those who served in Afghanistan to realize and recognize that their contributions still matter.

He says so many Americans risked their lives going there to serve our country, spending nearly two decades trying to make and find peace.

"To know that you may have went over and did all this work and maybe got injured or wounded or even fellow soldiers who have been killed. And for what at this point? It's very disheartening to watch all of this work that has been done just totally within several hours just go to waste," said Harrell.