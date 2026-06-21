Veterans benefit clinic coming to Harrison County Courthouse this Monday

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A veterans benefit clinic is headed to the Harrison County Courthouse on Monday, giving veterans and their spouses a chance to enroll in programs, review cases, and learn about available benefits with no appointment needed.

The Harrison County-Cynthiana United Veterans Group is partnering with the Department of Veterans Affairs to host the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday on a first-come, first-served basis.

Brian Kinney, the co-chair of the Harrison County-Cynthiana United Veterans Group, said the clinic was organized in part because many veterans struggle to travel to appointments on their own.

"A lot of guys can't drive... I mean we've got one guy that's there, that he's 98 years old and... he doesn't drive any further than around Cynthiana," Kinney said.

VA representatives will be on site to assist veterans with enrollment, case reviews, and explanations of programs and benefits.

"It's going to be a clinic for everything... The hospital is going to be there to enroll people," Kinney said.

The clinic is open to veterans from Harrison County and surrounding communities, including Bourbon County and Nicholasville.

"It's not just for Cynthiana. I mean, anybody in Bourbon, you know, Nicholasville, or any of the surrounding communities, we can do," Kinney said.

Kinney encouraged veterans and their spouses to attend and find out what support may be available to them.