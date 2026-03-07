Veteran's Club using horses to help Kentucky veterans and first responders heal, connect

SPENCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A nonprofit is bringing veterans, first responders, and their families together through an equine program that organizers say is helping members heal and find community.

The Veteran's Club was founded in 2019 around a simple idea: creating a space where veterans could connect with people who understand what they've been through.

"This started because I needed to have a group of people that I can connect [with], that understood what I'm going through and can help me with," Founder Jeremy Harrell said.

One of the group's signature events centers around grooming and spending time with horses. Harrell said the animals have a unique ability to read people — and that quality helps veterans open up.

"The thing about horses is, you can't fake until you make it," Harrell said.

Harrell said he has watched the experience transform members who arrive feeling nervous or guarded.

"I usually ask, 'What is it in this moment that has you nervous, or anxious or what's your reservation about being out here.' As they are explaining, they are slowly relaxing, and next thing you know... they feel safe," Harrell said.

Veteran Richard Hayes said the program made a personal difference in his life. Hayes got involved with the group just before COVID and attended many events, including the equine program.

"I used to isolate myself," Hayes said.

Hayes credits Veteran's Club with helping him through a difficult period in his life.

"I'm 18 years straight sober now, and... Veteran's Club is part of that reason is why I'm still sober," Hayes said.

For Hayes, the sense of belonging the group provides has been just as meaningful as the time spent with the horses.

"I feel at home around all the Veteran's Club people. It's been really good," Hayes said.

Harrell said the mission of Veteran's Club is rooted in honoring the sacrifice veterans have made.

"They answered a huge call. They wrote a blank check to the United States... When they come back and fulfill their obligations, we want them to enjoy their lives," Harrell said.

Veteran's Club members are looking for more volunteers to help better serve veterans. Find out more information at this link: Veteran's Club Inc.