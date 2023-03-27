Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Veto puts Kentucky in thick of fight over transgender rights

Andy Beshear
Timothy D. Easley/AP
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses reporters during a press conference in Frankfort, Ky., Nov. 15, 2022. Beshear has vetoed a sweeping Republican measure aimed at regulating the lives of transgender youths, Friday, March 24, 2023. The bill would ban their access to gender-affirming health care. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Andy Beshear
Posted at 8:32 AM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 08:32:01-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto of a bill aimed at transgender health care has put Kentucky in the middle of a national fight.

The consequences are more immediate in Kentucky. This year's election offers an early test on the state-by-state assault on gender-affirming care for minors.

The veto issued Friday set off competing messages likely to be repeated until the November election.

That's when Kentucky voters will decide whether to reelect the Democratic governor or hand over the governor’s office to a Republican.

No one seems to know yet how much weight voters will put on the transgender issue.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community