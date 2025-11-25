Vice President JD Vance to celebrate Thanksgiving with troops at Fort Campbell, Kentucky

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (LEX 18) — Vice President JD Vance will visit Fort Campbell, Kentucky, on Wednesday to celebrate Thanksgiving with servicemembers and deliver remarks to troops stationed at the military installation.

A press release read that Fort Campbell serves as home to the 101st Airborne Division, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, 5th Special Forces Group, and other Army units. The base houses thousands of military personnel and their families.

The visit continues a longstanding tradition of senior government officials spending Thanksgiving with military personnel during the holiday season.