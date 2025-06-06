Victim's mom speaks out after woman is charged for deadly crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — It’s been a long and heartbreaking nearly two months for Marcia McQueary and her family after they lost their 27-year-old daughter, Victoria McQueary, in a crash back in April.

One woman, 48-year-old Elizabeth Fox, was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI on Thursday morning. Berea Police say Fox’s arrest is in connection with the crash at the intersection of Richmond Road and Berea Bypass in Madison County that killed Victoria.

“Just why? What was so important that she had to be on the road under that condition? What was so important in that moment,” said McQueary,

The family is taking their grief day by day.

"We've been okay," she said. "We've been attending counseling. I've been going through individual counseling and then I've been going through grief share."

McQueary said when she found out about the arrest, she was overwhelmed and couldn’t process the moment. Overall, it was like she could take a breath of fresh air.

After learning that police say alcohol was involved in the crash, McQueary has a message about drinking and driving.

"If you're going to drink have someone with you. I mean it's not worth you putting your life at risk or at a friends house, but don't drive," she said.

Although there’s still a long way to go, McQueary believes this is a step towards justice for her daughter. She wants people to remember the genuine, free-spirited person Victoria was.

"I don't want her life to end. You know I want her story to always- I want people to always remember her and that will always remind me of her. And that her story remains alive,” McQueary said.

Fox is being held at the Madison County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.