Video shows intake process for rapper Armani White in London

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A rapper was arrested Sunday after London police say he stopped traffic on I-75 to film a music video.

Armani White faces charges of second-degree disorderly conduct and stopping, standing or parking on a limited access highway after the incident along I-75 southbound in Laurel County.

Police say White was running across I-75 and dancing on a concrete barrier around 6 p.m. Sunday. Officers responded to several calls of people standing on the interstate and running around.

"Obviously we can't have anybody crossing lanes of traffic for just random reasons," Officer Hobie Daugherty said.

Video shows White's interactions during the intake process at Laurel County Correctional Center. In the footage, White can be seen smiling and laughing during his mugshot.

"Alright, go ahead and look at the camera," a corrections officer said. "Turn to the left."

Despite the circumstances, jail employees noted White's demeanor during processing.

"Listening, you're so chill too. Like you're so chill about it. You're like, 'yeah, you know,'" a Laurel corrections officer said.

White opened up about his state of mind during the arrest.

"Not fun, I'm gonna have to tell you, I'll tell you right now I'm going from like being you know, feeling like you're on top of the world. We did that last night I was on stage front of 10,000 people. You just walk me in that cell, it's like oh ****," White said.

After posting bond, White was escorted out of jail in plain clothes.

Following his release, White posted on Instagram: "ALBUM ON HALLOWEEN Mini-Doc coming soon. NO MORE KENTUCKY EVER!"

