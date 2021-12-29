Vietnam Veterans of America give to fellow veterans impacted by deadly tornadoes in WKY

(LEX 18) — Two trucks and trailers were packed to the brim with donations for veterans who have been impacted by the deadly Western Kentucky tornadoes Wednesday morning.

"It's totally full back here," Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America member Connie Gibson said as she pointed to the bed of one of the trucks. "We've stuffed as much as we could as you can tell."

Donations ranged from water and canned goods to bicycles and bedding. It was all collected by Vietnam Veterans of America chapters across the state of Delaware.

They were then handed off to the VVA chapter in Harrodsburg. Now, those chapter members are hauling them to their final destination in WKY.

LEX 18

"It's really touching," Gibson said. "Especially from people in Delaware. So far away. They thought so much of what people have gone through and they thought about the veterans that have been impacted and this is what they wanted to do."

VVA Kentucky State Council President Jack Mattingly said VVA chapters across the country also gave to the cause.

Altogether, he said about $90,000 in cash was raised and is heading to veterans who are also tornado victims.

"When we came home from Vietnam, we did not get a welcome home, and we made a promise to future veterans that they would not be left behind ever again," Mattingly said.

First, the donations will head to Dawson Springs. Then, the VVA members will drop the rest off in Mayfield for distribution.