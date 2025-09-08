Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen in downtown Lexington closes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to a social media post on Monday, the Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen café location on Broadway in downtown Lexington has closed.

The post from the café read, "From the very beginning, this café has been more than just a place to grab a meal. It has been a space where friends gathered, stories were shared, and community was built. We are deeply grateful for every smile, every conversation, and every visit you have shared with us here."

The post also listed several other café locations:

Palomar in Lexington

Hamburg in Lexington

Bardstown Road in Louisville

"Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, for being a part of our journey. We hope to continue serving you and creating new memories together in our other homes," the post concluded.