Vintage Market Days returns to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington’s Alltech Arena will be packed all weekend for this year’s Vintage Market Days, with dozens of vendors ranging in crafts and goods. The event is vital for many vendors to keep going.

Kelsy Snavely is ready to welcome people into Nature’s Lot, her business that has been steady flowing for about a decade.

"We would go around in our neighborhoods after an ice storm and offer to collect people's twigs and brush and we've trim trees for free,” Snavely said. “We'd use that product to make our wreaths. Then, like most things do, it grew from there."

Nature’s Lot is one of more than 70 vendors filling up Alltech Arena for Vintage Market Days, a setting that becomes more collaborative than competitive.

"It goes so much deeper than just a business," said Chelsie Holt, the owner and promoter of Vintage Market Days. “Being on the road, if there's a flat tire situation or something's happened to my AirBnB and I need a new place to stay. One of them would 100% be there for another vendor, absolutely. It truly is a community and support system."

Vendors are on common ground, knowing that these market days could be make or break for their business.

“Many of them are traveling all over the country to different events like this and this is their life, their income, what they're doing,” Holt said.

The event is essential for Snavely and her business.

"We'd be in a really different place,” Snavely said. “I probably wouldn't be able to do what I do. I'd probably have to have another job as well. It's essential for my small business and all the ones here."