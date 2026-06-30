Virginia-based God's Pit Crew delivers pallets of supplies for Madison County flood victims

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX News) — A faith-centered disaster-response ministry delivered 24 pallets of emergency supplies to Richmond Tuesday following deadly flash flooding over the weekend.

A tractor-trailer from Danville, Virginia-based God's Pit Crew arrived at God's Outreach at 8 a.m., where volunteers unloaded the supplies and organized them for distribution to the hardest-hit areas.

Daniel Kirstein from One Stop-Enrich said the response came quickly.

"With very few questions asked, these organizations like God's Pit Crew reached out and said 'What do you need, we can have it to you within 24 hours,' and they did just that," Kirstein said.

Among the items delivered were God's Pit Crew's signature "blessing buckets," each filled with more than 30 emergency essentials.

Carly Brashears, a representative with God's Pit Crew, explained the process.

"Supplies that are given in instances like this are at no cost to the recipients," Brashears said.

At the warehouse, community partners organized the essential resources for delivery to the areas where they are needed most. Brashears said the organization's work does not stop there.

"Our immediate response team will stay hand in hand with those groups to see if we can send more help," Brashears said.

Anthony Lowery, executive director of God's Outreach, is also playing a key role in the initiative.

Lowery said speed is critical in disaster response.

"In real time on the front line meeting those people's needs right then is very important and as fast as you can," Lowery said.

Lowery described the broader effort as a collaborative one.

"It's teaming up together," Lowery said.

Kirstein said the community response has been significant since the flooding.

"We have been overwhelmed with support," Kirstein said.

Drew Amman is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at drew.amman@wlex.tv.

