Voices of Hope expands substance abuse treatment outreach with launch of mobile recovery center

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Voices of Hope is expanding outreach efforts in Lexington with the addition of a mobile recovery center.

Voices of Hope is a non-profit that works to support Kentuckians seeking recovering from substance abuse. The mobile response recovery program is operated out of a van that travels to various sites around the city to provide access to resources in underserved populations.

“The mobile outreach unit is huge because we get to physically meet people where they are out in the community,” said Amber Ramsay, one of the organization’s recovery coaches.

The mobile center provides resources including meals, toiletries and clothing.

“It delivers non-judgmental connections with people in our community. There’s no judgement, no pushing people into doing something they don’t want to do. We’re just there to help,” said Heather King, who is also a recovery coach at Voices of Hope.

Those who go to the mobile center can also receive overdose response training and a box of Narcan. Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan, is a drug designed to stop and reverse an opioid overdose in its tracks.

“You never know when you might need it. You might walk into a bathroom in a restaurant and see someone overdose and you could possibly save a life,” said Gary Biggers.

The mobile recovery center can be found at the following locations in Lexington on weekdays:

- Share Center (572 Georgetown St)

- New Life Day Center (224 N Martin Luther King Blvd)

- Community Action Council (1902 Cambridge Dr)

- Community Action Council (1169 Winburn Dr)

- Pride Community Service Organization (389 Waller Ave)

- CSL Plasma (817 Winchester Rd)