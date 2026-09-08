Voices of Hope's 'Hope Out Loud' event aims to raise awareness and foster unity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington's 'Hope Out Loud' event aimed to raise awareness about substance use disorders at its Saturday event in Gatton Park.

The event, hosted by Voices of Hope, included live music, a resource fair, and on-site services. In the days leading up to the event, the organization's president said it was also about fostering unity.

"The purpose of the event...is for people to come together and celebrate recovery from substance use disorder and also, increase awareness in the community," Jimmy Chadwell said.

For more information about Voices of Hope, click here.

