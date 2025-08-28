Volunteer firefighter assists in saving a 2-year-old girl found unconscious near pool

DANVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 2-year-old girl is recovering at UK Hospital after being found unconscious near a family friend's pool in Junction City on Wednesday evening.

At 7:35 p.m., Boyle County dispatch received a call reporting the toddler was unresponsive. Volunteer firefighter Clay Graham was at the Junction City home within minutes, performing CPR on the little girl.

"Just hang on. Don't give up," Graham said, describing what was going through his head during the rescue.

Jackie Vaught was present when the incident occurred and praised Graham's quick response time. Vaught said his family is friends with the toddler's family.

"I gave everything I got to see the kid live," Vaught said.

Battalion Chief Keith Schneider with the fire department said EMTs were able to revive the girl on the way to the hospital. Police also assisted by blocking roadways to ensure the ambulance could reach the hospital as quickly as possible.

"I can't take credit for all. I just can't we have, we have a great we have a great crew around here, and we're always ready to go with the drop of a hat. And it's just everything just come together like a like a puzzle piece yesterday," Graham said.

The little girl is now recovering at UK Hospital.