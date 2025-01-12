Volunteer firefighter clearing up icy driveways while leaning on his beliefs

LAWRENCEBURG, KY — Kentucky has experienced a challenging mix of winter weather over the past week. Fortunately, the sun is now shining across the Commonwealth, helping to melt the thick ice. However, many people's driveways are still covered in ice and snow.

One person who has been actively helping is Matthew Pike, a Mercer County volunteer firefighter. He’s been out slamming, scraping, and shoveling the winter mix, clearing paths for people to safely come and go from their homes. But Pike’s efforts don’t stop there. He has also been assisting people in surrounding areas.

"I've been in Burgin, Danville, Harrodsburg. I've done a lot here in Lawrenceburg," Pike said.

His goal is simple to clear the leftover winter weather so people can move safely all while only charging what people can afford.

"It's not about what I'm doing or what he is doing. It's about whatever God wants us to do and wherever he leads us to go," Pike said.

Pike works in construction, but the recent winter storm has kept him from his regular job. Without work, he faced the worry of being unable to pay his bills.

"Some of the products we put on, you can't apply under certain degree temperatures. No construction work means no pay," he said.

Pike began to worry until a conversation with a friend gave him a new perspective. The friend encouraged him to trust in his faith, assuring him that everything would be okay.

And every day since we had that conversation, we've prayed, and we've believed it. We're out here today. That is the reason why bills got paid this week—because people have called me, and God has led me to do this," Pike shared.

It’s comforting for Pike to know that while he is clearing a path for others, he has a clear path ahead of him—thanks to his faith. He says that until people no longer need his help, he will continue shoveling snow and ice from driveways.