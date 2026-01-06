Volunteer firefighters face growing challenges while serving Kentucky communities

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the middle of a crisis, time is of the essence, and for first responders, it doesn't matter how you feel.

"I push my personal side or being tired to the back burner. Because I'm ready to respond this is what I do. This is what I've trained to do and that's to help people," said Kristen Collins, a volunteer firefighter.

The morning of Jan. 2, first responders throughout Bath County responded to a fire on Rooster Run Road. Firefighters found 77-year-old Josephine Patton outside the home. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries.

All that remains of the home is a total loss, and all the fire units that responded were volunteers.

"Well, without us as volunteers in this community, the closest paid fire department is in Mount Sterling," said Ike France, chief of Bethel Fire Department.

Chief France has been a volunteer firefighter for more than 20 years. He said he's committed to doing whatever it takes to serve his community regardless of whether he gets paid.

"We have to have the same training as your paid departments," France said.

75% of firefighters in Kentucky are volunteers, which is above the national average. Only 5% of Kentucky firefighters choose the profession as their career, which is below the national average, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

Chief France said times have changed and an emphasis on recruiting is essential for his department's future.

"It's getting harder to find the responders and keep the rosters where we need to keep them," France said.

Some volunteer departments have training programs in place, in hopes participants will become firefighters. But those programs come with a price. Chief France said he's noticed a big jump in costs of equipment and training.

"You get them in a set of gear, a radio, you cover it all for $3,000. That's gone to $5,000. We can buy new trucks for $275,000, $300,000. That's gone up to $400,000 to half a million dollars," France said.

Collins has been a volunteer firefighter nearly 15 years. She has an intense passion for helping others. She said there is a stigma attached to the word volunteer, but she assures her community that she is well trained and ready to serve.

"A lot of times we have been looked down on because we are volunteers. That's not the case. We're very powerful. We're not getting paid for it, but we have such a big heart. We're willing to go out without pay to help somebody. Not knowing if we're ever going to make it back home or not," Collins said.

These volunteers risk their safety to protect the communities they love.

