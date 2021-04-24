Volunteers digitize KY soldiers' headstones

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Volunteers photographed military gravestones in Kentucky Saturday morning.

The goal is to capture more than 32,000 gravestones in Central Kentucky.

The purpose is to create a database so information about the fallen soldiers can be digitally available to family members and historians.

The effort is happening at Camp Nelson in Jessamine County, Machpelah Cemetary in Montgomery County, and the Danville National Cemetery in Boyle County, among others.

"Preserving Honor"

Volunteers can take part by downloading the free Billion Graves smartphone app and uploading photos starting at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.