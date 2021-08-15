Volunteers help build storage sheds for Nicholas County residents

CARLISLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some more help has arrived in Carlisle for people needing a place to secure and store their belongings.

The International Disaster Emergency Service (IDES) has been working with the Carlisle Christian Church to build sheds for people in need after last month's flooding.

As of Saturday night, they have built nearly 10 of these sheds and there is still a high demand. Residents can use them to protect some of the most important thing in their homes, especially with limited storage space after the flooding in July.

"We still have more people on the list and they're still in dire need, said Mason Lambert with IDES. "Their homes, their primary resting place is affected."

"Right now we just have everything shoved anywhere where we can," said Rebecca Allison, a Carlisle resident. "So our porch is completely full of material. We can't go buy anything else to work with until we can safely store what we do have."

Lambert says they are hoping to build another 10 sheds because there is such a high demand.