Volunteers helping veteran's mobility at home

LEX 18
Posted at 5:39 PM, Mar 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-27 17:39:51-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Volunteers are helping a Lexington veteran recovering from COVID make adjustments to his home.

On Saturday, neighbors and wounded veterans working with Camp Hero took out the carpet and replaced it with hardwood floors.

The goal is to make the 84-year-old's mobility at home easier.

Irv will also be getting a hospital bed, a lift chair, and a new dishwasher.

Rocco Besednjak, founder and director of Camp Hero, says he's still trying to find a plumber who can volunteer to help build a shower downstairs. Besednjak says they will help cover supplies of the construction.

He also added that this project reminds us anyone can help a neighbor even if it's something small.

"Especially in the time now with COVID and people being inside feel like they really can't do anything just pay attention. There is always something you could do to help other people. And that's what I've been able to do. And once I opened up my eyes and started seeing opportunities to help others. I've noticed I can make a difference just doing the small things," said Rocco Besednjak, founder and director of Camp Hero.

Camp Hero started as a retreat center for veterans and first responders, but Besednjak says they are looking for more ways to help the community.

During the ice storm, for example, he was driving nurses to the hospital for their shifts. Camp Hero also delivered 11,000 water bottles to Owsley County.

