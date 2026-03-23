Volunteers needed to help welcome home Vietnam veterans during a special train ride

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Dozens of Vietnam veterans will arrive at the Bluegrass Railroad Museum in just days for a long-overdue welcome home. The event, organized by Military Missions, is asking the community to show up for those who served decades ago.

"We need a few more volunteers, and the best way to become a volunteer for this event is to call our number, our phone number," Fred Doster said.

Doster is a Military Missions volunteer and a veteran who was drafted into service. He said the goal of the event is simple: replace a painful past with something meaningful.

"Give us that welcome home that many of these guys never got," Doster said. "Actions mean things. And so this could be an action just to bring closure to a war we left 55 years ago."

And he knows it all too well.

"The four most dreaded words a young man could have heard back when I was a kid... you have been drafted. And that's how I got in the service," Doster said.

Volunteers are needed to help the event run smoothly.

"Traffic control, parking, and the biggest assignment is gonna be helping some of the older veterans who are not as agile as I am to get on and off the train," Doster said.

The train ride is already nearly full, showing how much the moment matters to the veterans.

"We got 100 seats we can fill, and we're just about less than a dozen away from having a full train," Doster said. "All the expenses are paid, which is beautiful because the veteran can go for free. They can take their spouse or their partner, or I've got, we've got some grandchildren and, and some sons and daughters coming with the veterans."

To volunteer, you can call their phone number: 859-221-9477.