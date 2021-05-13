Volunteers needed to pack food boxes for Scott County students

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — This Saturday, Crossroads Church is hosting a food box packing event at Great Crossing High School. The goal is to fill about 3,000 boxes of supplemental food which will be given to about 900 students throughout the district. The church is looking for 250 volunteers to help pack the boxes.

“We're going to be taking these boxes that are one month each and sending students home for the summer with three boxes of supplemental food that should cover them for the whole summer,” said Community Pastor Griff Ray.

“Scott County Schools provided two million meals for students during virtual learning and this is going to help extend those opportunities for food for our students when school is not in session,” said Great Crossing High School Principal Joy Lusby.

If you're interested in helping, you can sign up online.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.