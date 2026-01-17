Volunteers package thousands of meals to fight hunger in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of pounds of food were ready to feed the city of Lexington as 100 volunteers came together to help their community fight hunger.

On Saturday, volunteers gathered to bag up meals that can be used in multiple ways, working alongside the SHARE Center in Lexington and national nonprofit Islamic Relief.

"What we are doing is enabling people to do some good in the world," said Mustafa Albaree, a committee member with the SHARE center.

The packaged meals consisted of rice and beans, creating a stable base that recipients can customize.

"It's a stable base item, basically rice and beans. You can add your own protein, veggies, hot sauce, whatever you want to customize it. That's why people like them so much," said Shawana Javaid, a regional volunteer coordinator for Islamic Relief USA.

People lined up ready to bag, seal, and package the meals, as boxes waited to be delivered throughout the city.

The initiative addresses a significant need in Kentucky, where one out of six people are dealing with hunger, according to Feeding America.

The SHARE Center in Lexington recognized this need and reached out to Islamic Relief USA to organize the meal packaging event.

For volunteers like Albaree, who are involved with the SHARE Center, the work provides personal fulfillment while helping the community.

"It's the best feeling in the world. It's like one of the things that will make your heart feel lighter," Albaree said.

Albaree hopes his actions will impact more than just hunger.

"Look around for volunteer opportunities. I hope that inspires someone that wants to leave this place better than they came to it," Albaree said.

Each bag is set to feed about five people, making this small gesture capable of creating a significant impact in the community.

Tto learn more about Islamic Relief USA visit this link: Islamic Relief USA Charity Organization | Donate Now | IRUSA