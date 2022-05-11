Watch
Volunteers sought to review foster care cases in Kentucky

Posted at 10:11 AM, May 11, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say volunteers are being sought in 45 counties to review cases of Kentucky children in foster care.

A statement from the Administrative Office of the Courts says Citizen Foster Care Review Boards assess cases and make recommendations to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and to state courts on each child’s behalf.

Officials say the goal is to ensure that children receive necessary services while in care and that they are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible.

Volunteers get training and generally spend one day a month reviewing cases.

Potential volunteers can learn more here.

