Volunteers team up with American Idol winner to repair homes

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Volunteers from the Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) are dedicating their week to assisting a couple in need in Jackson County, all while receiving support from a country music artist and a group of enthusiastic students who traveled over 2,400 miles to lend a hand.

“I’m so thankful. It means a lot,” expressed Tammy Neeley, who, along with her husband Richard, has lived in their McKee home for 30 years. Richard, a former carpenter, is facing complications from childhood polio, and Tammy is grappling with her own health challenges. Together, the couple has struggled to maintain their home.

“It will help a lot, won’t it, Richard? They are going to put in central heat, which will make it so much easier to heat the home. They are doing everything they can,” Tammy said.

Volunteers participating in CAP’s YouthFest program have committed to spending the entire week at the Neeley home, making significant repairs. YouthFest serves as an alternative spring break service opportunity, focusing on repairing homes for families in need. A group of high school students from Kings Academy in Sunnyvale, California, arrived last week specifically to contribute their time and effort to support the project.

“This is a very cool experience. You should come and try it, even if you're not a big fan of construction. It’s still a great opportunity to help others,” said Jason Zhou, a freshman from the group.

Adding star power to the initiative, 2022 American Idol winner Noah Thompson, a native of Lawrence County, made a trip from Nashville to work alongside the volunteers.

“I think it's important for me to do this. It’s great what CAP is doing. I love all the people here. This is the first time I've gotten to meet them in person, and they are truly genuine down-home people trying to make a difference,” Noah stated.

The planned repairs for the Neeley home include new windows, a ramp for the front porch, steps for the back porch, and a walk-in shower—essential improvements that will make life easier for Richard and Tammy.

Tina Bryson, the Director of Communications for CAP, emphasized the organization’s mission.

“We want these families to know that we see them and that they are not forgotten. CAP will continue to help them get back on their feet,” she affirmed.

As a team of strangers comes together to provide support, the sense of community and goodwill fills the air. “The whole group is just so nice and courteous. They are the best people you could ask for,” said Tammy, clearly touched by the kindness and dedication of the volunteers.

To further advocate for safe and affordable housing, CAP will host a panel discussion tonight at the Downtown Lexington Public Library, which will include a short documentary showcasing the ongoing need for assistance in the community.

