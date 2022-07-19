Watch Now
Vote for Kentucky State Police new mascot name

ksp-base-01-01_original.jpg
Courtesy of Kentucky State Police Department
ksp-base-01-01_original.jpg
Posted at 6:42 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 06:42:43-04

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police needs help naming its mascot.

The agency received name submissions from the public and narrowed it down to ten possible choices.

Voting is open until Thursday, July 21.

According to KSP, there were several submissions for "Drago" or "Floyd" following the shootout in Floyd County. Those choices are not included because Kentucky has 941 fallen officers and the mascot committee did not feel it would be fair to name the mascot after one unit or one region where an officer died in the line of duty.

