Vote for Kentucky State Police new mascot name

(LEX 18) — Kentucky State Police needs help naming its mascot.

The agency received name submissions from the public and narrowed it down to ten possible choices.

Voting is open until Thursday, July 21.

KSP is asking YOU to vote for our mascot's name

We received your name submissions & narrowed it down to the 'Top 10'. Thank you to everyone who submitted a name. the voting will be available today through July 21!

According to KSP, there were several submissions for "Drago" or "Floyd" following the shootout in Floyd County. Those choices are not included because Kentucky has 941 fallen officers and the mascot committee did not feel it would be fair to name the mascot after one unit or one region where an officer died in the line of duty.