Vote Kentucky State Police's Ford Mustang as nation's best-looking cruiser

Kentucky State Police has entered its Ford Mustang in a contest designating the nation's best-looking cruiser.

Gov. Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians to vote for the 2024 Ford Mustang GT to thank the agency for its service to the state.

“Our state police are the best in the nation and one way we can show our support for them is by casting our vote in the best-looking cruiser contest,” Gov. Beshear said. “KSP won the contest in 2021 and 2022, and it’s time to take back the title. I will be casting my vote and encourage Kentuckians to join me.”

The "2024 Best Looking Cruiser Contest" held by the American Association of State Troopers consists of law enforcement agencies across the country.

This year's KSP cruiser aims to celebrate Kentucky's horse industry.

“Every year, we are humbled by the outpouring of support from Kentuckians during the national best-looking cruiser contest,” said KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. “While we enjoy the fun camaraderie between the state police agencies, we’re in it to win it!”

Voting started Monday and ends Monday, July 29, at 12 p.m. EDT. You can cast votes once per device per day by clicking here.