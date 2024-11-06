Voters reject measure to give lawmakers permission to send public tax dollars to private schools

(LEX 18) — Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure that would give lawmakers permission to send public tax dollars to private schools.

The defeat was a setback for many Republican lawmakers and their allies who have supported sending state dollars into private school education through their school choice efforts. However, those efforts were blocked by the courts.

So, the measure was put on the statewide ballot in an attempt to amend Kentucky’s constitution to remove that barrier. But Kentucky voters put a stop to it.

Does this mean that the legislature is done with school choice legislation? Senate President Robert Stivers acknowledged the choice Kentucky made on Tuesday night.

"The public has spoken. They've said they don't like that pathway," said Stivers. "So, we're going to look at other pathways to have accountability and performance in poorly performing school districts and I think everybody is for that. You want accountability and good performance in public education."

Stivers emphasized that their intent was to help families in under-performing school systems.

"One of the worst performing systems - if not the worst performing systems in an isolated area - is the Jefferson County Public School system. You saw all the ratings that just came out, what's going on in the West End," said Stivers. "This has been our focus on multiple occasions, but the courts have struck us down on what we're trying to do with that West End population, an African American population that's been left behind."

"It was to focus on the poorest and the most needy, like the West End, to create a different kind of educational opportunity," he added.

The proposed constitutional amendment wouldn’t have established policies for how public funds could be diverted. Instead, supporters hoped it would clear the way for lawmakers to consider crafting policies to support students attending private schools. Options mentioned included tax credit scholarships, education savings accounts or vouchers.