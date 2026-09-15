Fayette County Clerk urges residents to register before Oct. 5 voting deadline

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — The Fayette County Clerk's Office is encouraging eligible Lexington residents to register to vote ahead of the November General Election as communities across the country mark National Voter Registration Day.

According to the Kentucky State Board of Elections, Fayette County currently has 226,182 registered voters. Clerk Susan Lamb said the office hopes to increase that number before Kentucky's voter registration deadline on Oct. 5.

"Voting is a sacred right in the United States," Lamb said in a statement. "We encourage every eligible Lexington resident to register to vote by the October 5 deadline to ensure they can make their voice heard when voting begins."

The clerk's office noted that Fayette County's population exceeds 320,000 residents, according to the 2020 U.S. Census, leaving many eligible residents who may not yet be registered.

"Our goal is always for 100% of eligible residents to vote. But in order to vote, you must register first," Lamb said. "Whether you'll be 18 just in time for the election or you're 65 and you've never voted, we encourage you to register and exercise your right to vote."

Residents can register to vote online, in person at the Fayette County Clerk's Office or by mail. Mail-in registration forms must be postmarked by Oct. 5 to be eligible for this year's election.

More information about voter registration is available through the Fayette County Clerk's Office at Fayette County Clerk Elections Information.

The Fayette County Clerk's Office is responsible for voter registration and election administration in Fayette County, along with duties that include maintaining official records, preparing property tax bills and handling vehicle registrations and titles.

